Ed Joyce Named Ireland Women's Team Head Coach

Former Ireland batsman Ed Joyce has been named the head coach of their women’s team for a two-year period. Joyce was working as the interim head coach since June, after the departure of previous coach Aaron Hamilton.
As a coach, Joyce’s foremost task would be to focus on next year’s ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Sri Lanka. Also, one of the challenges will be to see a smooth transition after the retirement of a few experienced players, and also promising players handed professional contracts for the first time.
"It's a great time to have been offered this opportunity, and I had no hesitation in accepting the role full-time," he said in a statement.
"The part-time contracts introduced this year, the rise in profile of women's cricket and women's sport in general, and the investment in facilities and support structures around the senior team all point to a commitment from Cricket Ireland to grow the game and lift our standards to compete on the world stage.
"While we were all obviously disappointed to have missed out on qualification for the T20 World Cup, what impressed me about the squad was the players' commitment to learn and the talent that began to emerge as the games came along," he added.
"I was particularly happy with the fight the team showed in difficult positions against both Thailand and Bangladesh. Our fielding and bowling in both was outstanding and that character, being shown by a very young team is going to be very important going forward."
Joyce, who announced his retirement in 2018, appeared in 78 matches for Ireland and scored 2602 runs across all formats. Not just that, he also appeared in 19 matches for England.
