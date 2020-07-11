Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 99 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Eden Gardens to be Used as Quarantine Facility for Kolkata Police

The Kolkata Police on Friday requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to make use of under galleries for makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel on an urgent basis.

PTI |July 11, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
There was an emergent meeting held at the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar with CAB senior officials and it was followed by a joint inspection at the Eden Gardens.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and Hony. Secretary Snehasish Ganguly were present during the inspection.

It has been decided that under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities. In case, more space is required, then J block might also be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure, according to a statement.

Since, the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the CAB to use them for conducting its activities and / or for its administrative work, the statement said.

"It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for police personnel who are covid warriors. The under galleries which would be used at E, F, G, H and J Blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative Activities remain unaffected," Dalmiya said.

The groundsmen and other staff would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.

