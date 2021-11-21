Eden Gardens, Weather, Pitch Report: IND vs NZ, New Zealand tour of India 2021, 3rd T20I

India’s young brigade is making the most out of the opportunity provided to them as they are shining bright in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. With many senior players on rest, the youngsters are coming up and expressing themselves on the 22-yard pitch nicely.

As a result, India have already clinched the T20I series by taking an unassailable lead of 2-0. In both the matches so far, India have batted second to record victories by five and seven wickets, respectively. Coming to play on Sunday, New Zealand will be hoping for redemption to taste success at least once in the away T20I series.

The key to winning at the Eden Gardens lies mainly in the toss and thus the New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee, will be hoping for some luck with the coin.

Pitch report

Without any doubt, the bowlers will enjoy more at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The pitch at the iconic stadium is known for entertaining fans with low-scoring thrillers as bowlers rule the show. The average score at the venue is 142 and it suggests that the batters will have to be extra careful in their approach. The captain winning the toss will straightaway opt to bowl first as dew plays a crucial role in the second innings.

Weather report

Weather is unlikely to cause any disturbance as India will go head-to-head against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius. The players will have a major task of beating the humidity as the humidity percentage will hover around 63 while the wind speed is likely to be 10 km/h. Further, the chances of rain are less as the precipitation percentage is pinned at ten percent.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata records (T20I):

Total matches played: 7

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 3

Average score: 142

Highest score: 201/5 by Pakistan

Lowest score: 70 all out by Bangladesh

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Siefert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham

