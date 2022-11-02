Edex Knights vs Mater Dei Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ECS T10 Malta Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ECS T10 Malta 2022 season has so far been a disappointing one for Mater Dei. After securing just a win from four games, Mater Dei currently find themselves at the fourth spot in Group B. Mater Dei will aim to get back on the winning track when they will be in action on Wednesday. In their next match, Mater Dei will be up against a confident Edex Knights side. The ECS T10 Malta encounter between Edex Knights and Mater Dei will be played at the Marsa Sports Club.

Mater Dei will come into the fixture after suffering a 58-run defeat at the hands of third-placed Swieqi United.

Edex Knights, on the other hand, have been in fine form at the ECS T10 Malta 2022 edition. After playing their first four games, Edex Knights managed to secure the top spot in Group B.

Ahead of Wednesday’s ECS T10 Malta match between Edex Knights and Mater Dei; here is all you need to know:

What date ECS T10 Malta match between Edex Knights (EDK) and Mater Dei (MTD) will be played?

The 33rd ECS T10 Malta match between Edex Knights and Mater Dei will take place on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the ECS T10 Malta match Edex Knights (EDK) vs Mater Dei (MTD) be played?

The match between Edex Knights and Mater Dei will be played at the Marsa Sports Club.

What time will the ECS T10 Malta match Edex Knights (EDK) vs Mater Dei (MTD) begin?

The match between Edex Knights and Mater Dei will begin at 1:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Edex Knights (EDK) vs Mater Dei (MTD) match?

Edex Knights vs Mater Dei match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Edex Knights (EDK) vs Mater Dei (MTD) match?

Edex Knights vs Mater Dei match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.



Edex Knights (EDX) vs Mater Dei (MTD) Possible Starting XI:

Edex Knights Predicted Starting Line-up: Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep (c and wk), Nithin Babu, Bose Paul, Amal Babu, Akhil Scaria, Akashlal Ramesan, Ajay John, Jais Mathew, Niyas Pullariyil

Mater Dei Predicted Starting Line-up: Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Edward Thomas, Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazar, Sam Aquilina (wk), Salman Khan, Muthu Kumaran (c), Rency Jacob, Sagar Arif, Faisal Naeem

