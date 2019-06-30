Edgbaston ODI Records: All-round Pitch Awaits India, England

Edgbaston is a cricket ground located in the city of Birmingham. It is home to the Warwickshire County Cricket Club and has hosted 61 ODIs till date.
The first ODI at Birmingham was played between England and Australia on the 28th of August, 1972 – it was the 4th ODI match ever in history.
The venue has hosted two ODIs in the 2019 World Cup – between New Zealand and South Africa and New Zealand and Pakistan.
India clash with England at Edgbaston on Sunday, 30th of June.
There have been just six 300-plus scores at Edgbaston with England’s 408 for 9 against New Zealand in 2015 the highest team total at the venue – it is also the only 400-plus score at the ground. England won by 210 runs – it remains the largest margin of victory at Edgbaston.
Australia were bowled out for 70 against England in Birmingham in 1977 – the lowest total at the venue.
Andrew Strauss has aggregated 343 runs in 6 innings at an average of 68.6 at Birmingham – no one has scored more runs than him at the ground in ODI cricket.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson has an excellent record at Birmingham – 310 runs in 5 innings at an average of 103.33 including two hundreds.
Glenn Turner’s unbeaten 171 against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup remains the highest individual score at Edgbaston.
There have been two double hundred partnerships in Birmingham – Jason Roy and Alex Hales put together an unbeaten 256- run stand against Sri Lanka in 2016 – the highest partnership at the venue. Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott had put together 250 against Bangladesh in 2010.
Darren Gough picked 21 wickets at 22.66 apiece at Edgbaston – no one has picked more wickets in ODI cricket at the venue.
There have been 8 five-plus wicket hauls in Birmingham with Josh Hazlewood’s 6-52 in 9 overs against New Zealand in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy the best bowling figures at the ground.
