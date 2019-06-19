Edgbaston ODI Records: Batting First an Advantage in New Zealand-South Africa Clash

Edgbaston, Birmingham home to Warwickshire is all set to host its first ICC World Cup 2019 game as New Zealand look to take on South Africa in Match 25 of the tournament.
The stadium has hosted some of the most memorable games, notably the one in Ashes 2005 which saw England ‘glove’ Australia by a small margin of two runs.
A total of 58 ODIs have been played at the venue, with the side bowling first has won 27 games and the side opting to bat first has won 24 games.
The venue hasn’t been particularly a high-scoring one as the average first innings score is just 227 which gets even lesser batting second – 179.
The highest successful chase at this venue being 280 way back in 1993 when despite a massive unbeaten 167 from Robin Smith, England could only post 277. Mark Waugh (113) set it up for the side and Allan Border (86 not out) saw them home with six wickets in hand.
The lowest score defended here is when India beat England by five runs in the rain-reduced ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Final. They posted 129/7 in their 20 overs thanks to Virat Kohli’s 43 and England couldn’t chase it down as the Indian spinners bowled exceptionally well on that day.
It hasn’t been a good hunting ground for Australia though as they hold the record for the lowest total at this venue when they were bundled out for 70 chasing England’s 171. Interestingly for Australia, Greg Chappell and Gary Cosier took five wickets apiece in that game. England though had John Lever taking 4/29 along with Bob Willis taking 2/14 to go with a couple of run outs.
New Zealand know all about this venue as it was here in 2015 that England ran them ragged, hitting them around the park for a score of 408/9 in 50 overs. Joe Root (104) and Jos Buttler (129) hit a ton to set it up for the bowlers who kept the Kiwis to just 198 with Steven Finn and Adil Rashid taking four wickets each.
There are quite a few members of that New Zealand squad who will be playing this game and skipper Kane Williamson will hope they can put it behind them and go hard at South Africa who have only won a solitary game so far.
