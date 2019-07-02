starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Edgbaston ODI Records: India, Bangladesh Prepare to Grind on Slow Deck

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Edgbaston ODI Records: India, Bangladesh Prepare to Grind on Slow Deck

Edgbaston is a cricket ground located in the city of Birmingham. It is home to the Warwickshire County Cricket Club and has hosted 62 ODIs till date.

The first ODI at Birmingham was played between England and Australia on the 28th of August, 1972 – it was the 4th ODI match ever in history.

The venue has hosted three ODIs in the 2019 World Cup – between New Zealand and South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan and India and England.

India clash with Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday, the 2nd of July.

There have been eight 300-plus scores at Edgbaston with England’s 408 for 9 against New Zealand in 2015 the highest team total at the venue – it is also the only 400-plus score at the ground. England won by 210 runs – it remains the largest margin of victory at Edgbaston.

Australia were bowled out for 70 against England in Birmingham in 1977 – the lowest total at the venue.

Rohit Sharma and Andrew Strauss have aggregated 343 runs in 5 and 6 innings at averages of 85.75 and 68.6 at Birmingham – no one has scored more runs than them at the ground in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli also has an excellent record at the venue with 309 runs in just 6 innings at an average of 154.5 and strike rate of 108.04. He has already registered three fifties on this ground.

Glenn Turner’s unbeaten 171 against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup remains the highest individual score at Edgbaston.

There have been two double hundred partnerships in Birmingham – Jason Roy and Alex Hales put together an unbeaten 256- run stand against Sri Lanka in 2016 – the highest partnership at the venue. Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott had put together 250 against Bangladesh in 2010.

Darren Gough picked 21 wickets at 22.66 apiece at Edgbaston – no one has picked more wickets in ODI cricket at the venue.

There have been 9 five-plus wicket hauls in Birmingham with Josh Hazlewood’s 6-52 in 9 overs against New Zealand in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy the best bowling figures at the ground.

Birminghamedgbaston ODI recordsicc world cup 2019india vs bangladesh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more