Edgbaston ODI Records: India, Bangladesh Prepare to Grind on Slow Deck

Edgbaston is a cricket ground located in the city of Birmingham. It is home to the Warwickshire County Cricket Club and has hosted 62 ODIs till date.
The first ODI at Birmingham was played between England and Australia on the 28th of August, 1972 – it was the 4th ODI match ever in history.
The venue has hosted three ODIs in the 2019 World Cup – between New Zealand and South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan and India and England.
India clash with Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday, the 2nd of July.
There have been eight 300-plus scores at Edgbaston with England’s 408 for 9 against New Zealand in 2015 the highest team total at the venue – it is also the only 400-plus score at the ground. England won by 210 runs – it remains the largest margin of victory at Edgbaston.
Australia were bowled out for 70 against England in Birmingham in 1977 – the lowest total at the venue.
Rohit Sharma and Andrew Strauss have aggregated 343 runs in 5 and 6 innings at averages of 85.75 and 68.6 at Birmingham – no one has scored more runs than them at the ground in ODI cricket.
Virat Kohli also has an excellent record at the venue with 309 runs in just 6 innings at an average of 154.5 and strike rate of 108.04. He has already registered three fifties on this ground.
Glenn Turner’s unbeaten 171 against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup remains the highest individual score at Edgbaston.
There have been two double hundred partnerships in Birmingham – Jason Roy and Alex Hales put together an unbeaten 256- run stand against Sri Lanka in 2016 – the highest partnership at the venue. Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott had put together 250 against Bangladesh in 2010.
Darren Gough picked 21 wickets at 22.66 apiece at Edgbaston – no one has picked more wickets in ODI cricket at the venue.
There have been 9 five-plus wicket hauls in Birmingham with Josh Hazlewood’s 6-52 in 9 overs against New Zealand in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy the best bowling figures at the ground.
