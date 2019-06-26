Edgbaston is a cricket ground located in the city of Birmingham. It is home to the Warwickshire County Cricket Club and has hosted 60 ODIs till date.
The first ODI at Birmingham was played between England and Australia on the 28th of August, 1972 – it was the 4th ODI match ever in history.
The match between New Zealand and South Africa was the first match hosted by the ground in the 2019 World Cup.
There have been just 6 300-plus scores at Edgbaston with England’s 408 for 9 against New Zealand in 2015 the highest team total at the venue – it is also the only 400-plus score at the ground. England won by 210 runs – it remains the largest margin of victory at Edgbaston.
Australia were bowled out for 70 against England in Birmingham in 1977 – the lowest total at the venue.
Andrew Strauss has aggregated 343 runs in 6 innings at an average of 68.6 at Birmingham – no one has scored more runs than him at the ground in ODI cricket.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson has an excellent record at Birmingham – 269 runs in 4 innings at an average of 134.5 including two hundreds – Pakistan will be wary of the New Zealand captain as the two countries lock horns in a crucial World Cup clash on Wednesday, 26th of June.
Glenn Turner’s unbeaten 171 against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup remains the highest individual score at Edgbaston.
Darren Gough picked 21 wickets at 22.66 apiece at Edgbaston – no one has picked more wickets in ODI cricket at the venue.
There have been 8 five-plus wicket hauls in Birmingham with Josh Hazlewood’s 6-52 in 9 overs against New Zealand in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy the best bowling figures at the ground.
Edgbaston ODI Records: New Zealand, Pakistan Take Each Other On At Bowler Friendly Venue
