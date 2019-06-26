starts in
Edgbaston Pitch Report – Bowlers Expected To Find Movement In Overcast Conditions At Edgbaston

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
New Zealand is all set to face Pakistan in what is expected to be an interesting encounter at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. (June 26). This is going to be the second ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.

While there is no rain predicted, the weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the game. With overcast conditions set to takeover Birmingham, pacers will find movement here. In the previous game, 11 out of the 12 wickets were picked by the fast bowlers. However, as the day progresses, it will become easier to bat.

The Kiwis won a fantastic last over thriller against the Proteas at the same ground. They will be looking forward to continuing their unbeaten run and also become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Pakistan needs to win every game from here to make it to the final four. Hence, the 1992 World Cup champions will be keen to put their best foot forward.

