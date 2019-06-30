India is all set to face hosts England in what is expected to be an exciting contest at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This is going to be the third ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.
While there is no rain predicted, the weather is expected to be a bit cloudy throughout the game. With overcast conditions set to takeover Birmingham, pacers like Jofra Archer and Mohammad Shami will find movement here. However as the day progresses, it will become easier to bat.
So far side chasing has won both the games. With the highest total so far in the ground being 245 in four innings, it is safe to say that the conditions wouldn't be easy for the batsmen.
While England face a must win situation against India, the Men in Blue will be looking to seal their spot in the semifinals. If India win all their remaining games, they will end up at the top of the points table.
When the tournament began, England were placed at the No.1 position in the ICC ODI team rankings but currently it's India who have pipped them with their unbeaten run so far.
Edgbaston Pitch Report – Bowlers May Find Movement As Sides Chasing Hold Advantage At Edgbaston
