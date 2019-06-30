starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Edgbaston Pitch Report – Bowlers May Find Movement As Sides Chasing Hold Advantage At Edgbaston

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
Edgbaston Pitch Report – Bowlers May Find Movement As Sides Chasing Hold Advantage At Edgbaston

India is all set to face hosts England in what is expected to be an exciting contest at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This is going to be the third ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.

While there is no rain predicted, the weather is expected to be a bit cloudy throughout the game. With overcast conditions set to takeover Birmingham, pacers like Jofra Archer and Mohammad Shami will find movement here. However as the day progresses, it will become easier to bat.

So far side chasing has won both the games. With the highest total so far in the ground being 245 in four innings, it is safe to say that the conditions wouldn't be easy for the batsmen.

While England face a must win situation against India, the Men in Blue will be looking to seal their spot in the semifinals. If India win all their remaining games, they will end up at the top of the points table.

When the tournament began, England were placed at the No.1 position in the ICC ODI team rankings but currently it's India who have pipped them with their unbeaten run so far.

BirminghamEdgbastonEdgbaston Pitch ReportEnglandicc world cup 2019IndiapitchPitch report

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more