New Zealand will be facing South Africa in a key clash of the ICC 2019 World Cup on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
This will be the first match of the tournament at the venue. While it is considered as a good batting pitch, seamers will find movement with cloudy weather expected throughout the day. Also with rain likely to cause major interruptions, both teams will be counting upon their pacers to get early wickets.
Side chasing has won four out of the last five encounters at the ground. South Africa don’t have fond memories of the stadium having lost their group game against Pakistan at the Champions Trophy with the DLS method intervening.
The Kiwis have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and will look forward to continuing the winning run. On the other hand, South Africa will be hoping to gain momentum from their first win in the tournament against Afghanistan.
Edgbaston Pitch Report: Help for Bowlers Likely In Overcast Conditions At Edgbaston
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019
SA v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019
BAN v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
AFG v INDRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings