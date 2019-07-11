After winning two consecutive games to qualify for the semis, England will be playing against arch-rivals Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday (July 11) with a place in the 2019 World Cup final at stake.
This is going to be the fifth game of the tournament at the venue.
The trend of batting first after winning the toss is likely to continue and England would be looking to take inspiration from their game against India at the same ground. However, the cloudy weather may also assist the pacers.
With the presence of shorter boundary at one side, the opening pairs of both teams Jason Roy – Jonny Bairstow and David Warner – Aaron Finch will be looking to get their teams off to a good start.
While Australia have qualified for the finals five out of the last six occasions, this is going to be England’s first semi-final appearance in 27 years. Hence, whichever team manages to keep its nerves better is likely to emerge on top.
Edgbaston Pitch Report: Overcast Conditions May Assist Pacers On A Batting Friendly Track
