All matches

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:NZ VS TBC

NZ NZ
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

Edgbaston Pitch Report: Overcast Conditions May Assist Pacers On A Batting Friendly Track

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
After winning two consecutive games to qualify for the semis, England will be playing against arch-rivals Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday (July 11) with a place in the 2019 World Cup final at stake.

This is going to be the fifth game of the tournament at the venue.

The trend of batting first after winning the toss is likely to continue and England would be looking to take inspiration from their game against India at the same ground. However, the cloudy weather may also assist the pacers.

With the presence of shorter boundary at one side, the opening pairs of both teams Jason Roy – Jonny Bairstow and David Warner – Aaron Finch will be looking to get their teams off to a good start.

While Australia have qualified for the finals five out of the last six occasions, this is going to be England’s first semi-final appearance in 27 years. Hence, whichever team manages to keep its nerves better is likely to emerge on top.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more