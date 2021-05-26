- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
Edgbaston Set To Be At 70% Capacity With 17000 Fans For England-New Zealand Test
The second Test between England and New Zealand starting at Edgbaston in Birmingham from the 10th of June may witness as many as 17000 fans if it is included in phase 2 of the Government trials.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 26, 2021, 11:41 AM IST
The second Test between hosts England and New Zealand scheduled to start in Edgbaston in Birmingham from the 10th of June could possibly feature as many as 17000 fans in the historic stadium which would be at 70% of its capacity. The venue is set to be a part of the Government’s second round of trials for the return of crowds.
On This Day In 1999 – Dravid & Ganguly Put Together The First Triple Hundred Partnership In ODI History
The series commences with the opener at Lord’s in London on the 2nd of June but that will be in accordance with the current set of Government rules, regulations and guidelines which means that only 25% of the venue capacity would be occupied which basically translates to a crowd of 7000 at the Mecca of Cricket.
Birmingham, on the other end, is slated to be included in the second round of trials and hence will see an increased capacity. The Government is expected to announce which events will form part of phase two of the trials in the next few days.
If Edgbaston indeed does get the nod as a phase two trial venue then the second Test between England and New Zealand from the 10th to the 14th of June could witness as many as 17000 spectators.
The Warwickshire County Cricket Club (CCC) which is the historic club home of the Edgbaston cricket ground stated that they are still in discussions with the Government about using the second Test as a second stage trial event which would help increase its capacity and lead to a wider distribution of tickets. Once the Government gave them the approval the Club would then disseminate information on how the tickets would be allocated and distributed.
WTC 2021: Rohit’s Hundreds, Umesh’s Bowling Strike Rate & A Sri Lankan Returns With Best Bowling Figures In First Edition
The Edgbaston cricket ground has a capacity of 25000 and when packed has a fortress like atmosphere. It has of late become one of the preferred venues for the England cricket team and also plays host to the T20 Finals Day which is a big event in the England domestic calendar.
England (both the men’s and women’s teams) had played the entire summer of 2020 behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last time crowds were allowed was during the famous Ashes series in the summer of 2019.
Fans were allowed to return to the County Championship this week with around 4000 attending the clash between Surrey and Middlesex at the Oval.
The Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden stated recently that the first set of trials for the return of crowds had been a real success across sport, art and nightlife. Venues are expected to be back at full capacity by mid summer.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
