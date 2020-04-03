Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Edgbaston Stadium to Become COVID-19 Testing Centre

Those requiring tests will drive in through the Edgbaston Road entrance and undergo the procedure while remaining in their vehicle. They will then leave via the Pershore Road exit.

IANS |April 3, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham. (Pic: AFP)

The Edgbaston Stadium will be used as the NHS in a bid to help in the battle against COVID-19 with Warwickshire donating it for the cause.

According to a ESPNCricinfo report, the ground -- more specifically, the car park -- will be used as a drive-through testing centre for NHS staff.

Those requiring tests will drive in through the Edgbaston Road entrance and undergo the procedure while remaining in their vehicle. They will then leave via the Pershore Road exit.

There are also plans from Warwickshire to offer NHS staff free entry to a Vitality Blast fixture later in the summer, the report says.

"With our county cricket programme and conference and events business closed until 29 May, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times, whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex-players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort," Neil Snowball, the Warwickshire chief executive, was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

"Whilst it is a small part to play in grand scheme of things, we are pleased that our stadium can be utilised to support the fantastic efforts being made by all of our NHS staff in response to the coronavirus crisis.

"We are also very grateful for the support that we have received in delivering this project from Patrizia and Homes England, our development partners."

The NHS staff COVID-19 testing station will be operational within a few days and will remain at Edgbaston until further notice.

