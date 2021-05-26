Edgbaston Test Between England and New Zealand to See 18000 Spectators

The second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham will see 18000 spectators each day for the first three days (70 percent of the total capacity) as it will be the first pilot event within the second phase of the UK Government’s world-leading Events Research Programme. The Test starts on June 10 and is scheduled to run till June 14.

Each spectator – aged 16 or above – must carry a COVID-19 negative result completed within 24 hours in advance of the day they are attending, and give consent to take part in the programme.

“Whilst public health is the priority, the first stage pilots have shown how people can safely start to enjoy the things they love; live sport and music. It will be great to welcome cricket fans to Edgbaston and give the England team a huge boost as nothing beats the atmosphere that crowds create here,” Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, said.

“Edgbaston is unique as a cricket venue in having such a large stadium footprint, but we also have a vastly experienced operational delivery team, which has hosted many major events and a spectator pilot last summer. We have always been hopeful of featuring in the pilot programme and are delighted for the thousands of ticket holders who will now be able to attend.

“The city’s authorities have worked with us to make this happen so I would like to thank Cllr Ian Ward and his team for their support and also Andy Street, Mayor, for his help along the way.”

Tom Harrison, Chief Executive of the ECB, said: “Having crowds back into cricket grounds is so important for the game and for our fans too. The last 15 months have shown just how big a role cricket plays in many people’s lives, and we cannot wait to welcome a growing number of fans back to our stadia over the coming months.”

The two-Test series starts on June 2 at Lord’s in London.

