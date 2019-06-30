A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's high-profile World Cup encounter.
With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust the hosts from the global event.
Birmingham is currently suffering from a heatwave and that means the conditions should aid the spinners, especially in the second innings. The weather is expected to stay clear throughout the day and there will be heavy sunlight.
Playing two wrist spinners in these conditions along with a lethal Jasprit Bumrah could well spell doom for an English side, which has fluffed its lines while chasing against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.
In fact, Morgan's approach of moving towards leg stump against a fast and furious Mitchell Starc during Lord's game prompted Kevin Pietersen to question whether the skipper is "scared".
England, however, could take solace from the fact that they beat India 2-1 in their last bilateral series at home but an injured Bumrah didn't feature in that series.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Edgbaston Weather Report: Heatwave Expected With No Rain Interruption in India-England Clash
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019
IND v ENGBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019
WI v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings