starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Edgbaston Weather Report: Heatwave Expected With No Rain Interruption in India-England Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Edgbaston Weather Report: Heatwave Expected With No Rain Interruption in India-England Clash

A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's high-profile World Cup encounter.

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust the hosts from the global event.

Birmingham is currently suffering from a heatwave and that means the conditions should aid the spinners, especially in the second innings. The weather is expected to stay clear throughout the day and there will be heavy sunlight.

Playing two wrist spinners in these conditions along with a lethal Jasprit Bumrah could well spell doom for an English side, which has fluffed its lines while chasing against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

In fact, Morgan's approach of moving towards leg stump against a fast and furious Mitchell Starc during Lord's game prompted Kevin Pietersen to question whether the skipper is "scared".

England, however, could take solace from the fact that they beat India 2-1 in their last bilateral series at home but an injured Bumrah didn't feature in that series.

(With Inputs from PTI)

birmingham pitch reportedgbaston pitchicc world cup 2019ind vs eng pitchIndia vs England

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more