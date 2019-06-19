Edgbaston Weather Report: High Chances of Rain Playing Spoilsport at Edgbaston

The weather forecast doesn’t seem quite promising as New Zealand take on South Africa at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. This will be the first ICC 2019 World Cup game in the stadium.
According to the Met Office, there has been a yellow warning issued for thunderstorms. With prediction of rain throughout the duration of the game, we are unlikely to see much cricketing action.
While it might be cloudy in the latter half of the day, the outfield is likely to remain wet due to the low temperature. The fans will hence have their fingers crossed expecting a game as the weather predictions cast a shadow over the match.
The World Cup has already witnessed four no results due to rain. New Zealand’s previous game against India was a complete washout as well. On the other hand, South Africa registered their first victory in the tournament as they defeated Afghanistan in their last encounter.
