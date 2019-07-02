starts in
Edgbaston Weather Today: Clear, Sunny Day for India’s Game Against Bangladesh

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 7:29 AM IST
Edgbaston Weather Today: Clear, Sunny Day for India's Game Against Bangladesh

India will continue to stay put at Birmingham for their next ICC World Cup game against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2). After a hot and sunny day for their game against England on Sunday, both teams can expect a clear but much cooler day on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday will hover around 20 degrees. It is expected to remain partially cloudy to make it comfortable for players from both sides after a spell of heat wave in Birmingham.

The dry weather though could make conditions ideal for the spinners from both sides. It’s no wonder India are looking at bringing in Ravindra Jadeja for the tie.

Although rain is not on the horizon for this game, Bangladesh will be hoping that the weather prediction stays true for the day. A rained-out game for them would mean they have no chance of making the semifinals.

Bangladesh need wins over India and Pakistan in their next two matches to keep homes of reaching the last four stage alive.

Both India and Bangladesh have had one rained-out game so far in this World Cup. With no provision for reserve days, the teams got one point each after the matches were washed out.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more