Edgbaston Weather Today: Clear, Sunny Day for India’s Game Against Bangladesh

India will continue to stay put at Birmingham for their next ICC World Cup game against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2). After a hot and sunny day for their game against England on Sunday, both teams can expect a clear but much cooler day on Tuesday.
The maximum temperature on Tuesday will hover around 20 degrees. It is expected to remain partially cloudy to make it comfortable for players from both sides after a spell of heat wave in Birmingham.
The dry weather though could make conditions ideal for the spinners from both sides. It’s no wonder India are looking at bringing in Ravindra Jadeja for the tie.
Although rain is not on the horizon for this game, Bangladesh will be hoping that the weather prediction stays true for the day. A rained-out game for them would mean they have no chance of making the semifinals.
Bangladesh need wins over India and Pakistan in their next two matches to keep homes of reaching the last four stage alive.
Both India and Bangladesh have had one rained-out game so far in this World Cup. With no provision for reserve days, the teams got one point each after the matches were washed out.
