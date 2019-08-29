Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Edwards & Jayawardene Appointed Head Coaches for Southampton Team in The Hundred

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Edwards & Jayawardene Appointed Head Coaches for Southampton Team in The Hundred

Former England women’s captain Charlotte Edwards and Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene have been roped in as the head coaches for Southampton-based team Southern Brave, in The Hundred.

The duo will be joined by the likes of Shane Bond, Jimmy Adams and Richard Halsall, former England & Bangladesh assistant coach.

On his association with The Hundred, Jayawardene who has over 10000 Test runs, said, “The Hundred is an innovative and exciting new tournament and it is a great privilege to be Head Coach of the Southampton-based team. I’ve played international and county cricket at Southampton, it’s a great place and I’m looking forward to going back.

“I am delighted to be working alongside Shane Bond and some of the talented young coaches from both Sussex and Hampshire.

“I think The Hundred will interest the world’s best players because England is a great place to play cricket. The structure of the tournament is good and that means most of the guys will put their name in the hat because this is a tournament that excites them.”

Edwards, who has a rich experience of T20Is and led England to World T20I title in 2009, said, “I am really excited to be part of The Hundred. It’s my first Head Coach role and I think it’s the right time. I feel like I’ve learned a lot from coaching overseas and working with the Southern Vipers. It’s my time to have a go and see what I can do, I’m really excited by the opportunity and by The Hundred more generally.

“I think The Hundred is going to have a positive impact on the game at a grassroots level. I’m really looking forward to being there from the start and watching it all unfold. It’s really exciting because I’ve been to Australia and seen the impact the Big Bash has had and you just feel like we can do exactly that and more.”

