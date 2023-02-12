'Ego Hurt ho Raha Tha..': Mohammed Shami Reveals Why he Ignored Axar Patel's Advice to Smash Sixes During Nagpur Test

Indian duo of Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel played a crucial role as they helped Rohit Sharma’s side reach a total of 400 runs in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, thus giving their team a massive lead.

It enabled the Indian spin duo of Ravindran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to weave their magic and force the entire Australian batting into surrendering.

Ashwin picked up a fifer on Day 3, as the entire Australia batting lineup got dismissed inside a single session.

Jadeja had earlier picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, as both of them played crucial roles in India’s win, but Patel’s 84-run inning, alongside Shami’s 37-run knock proved to be equally as valuable as it put Australia under pressure.

After the match, they both came together for a hilarious interaction shared by BCCI.Tv and Shami recalling his sixes revealed why he ignored Axar’s advice to play with patience.

Watch:

“Aaj hamare sath nagpur se aaye Mr Lala, itna confidence se aaye, kya soch rhe the (Today we have Mr Lala from Nagpur, what were you thinking?)," questioned Axar.

Shami replied, “Kuch nhi yaar, aap vahan batting kar rhe toh mera ek hi role tha ki jitni der ho sake vahan rukho. Patience dikhaye but nhi ho rha tha (Nothing, you were batting, my role was to stay as long as possible and show patience but I could not)."

Axar then revealed he advised Shami against hitting sixes but the latter simply wouldn’t listen, instead, the veteran pacer came up with a hilarious reply.

ALSO READ| ‘We Play on a Different Pitch..’: Ravichandran Ashwin Trolls Australian Media, Watch Rohit Sharma’s Reply

“Mein aapko bole jaa rhu thande hojao, eyes rakh ko, mein jab bola eyes rakh lo aapna chakka maara, mein fir bola eyes rakh lo aapne chakka maara (I kept telling you to calm down. I told you to show patience, you hit a six. I again told you the same thing, and you again hit a six)," asked Axar

Shami replied, “Ego hurt ho gya tha."

The Indian duo will look to continue their impressive form as India and Australia turn their attention to the second Test, which will take place in Delhi from February 17-21.

