Ehsan Mani Elected Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board

Loading...
Former ICC President Mani was widely tipped to take the top spot following Sethi's exit, and will assume position as PCB chairman with immediate effect.
The PCB took to Twitter to make the announcement of Mani's appointment public. "Mr. Ehsan Mani has been elected Chairman PCB by the Board of Governors (BoG.) Mr. Mani was elected unopposed in the BoG meeting convened at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore today for a period of three years," the tweet read.
Mr. Ehsan Mani has been elected Chairman PCB by the Board of Governors (BoG.) Mr. Mani was elected unopposed in the BoG meeting convened at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore today for a period of three years. pic.twitter.com/Bd893OwN1L— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2018
A chartered accountant by profession, Mani had represented PCB at the ICC from 1989 to 1996 before serving as director of the ICC finance and marketing committee from 1996 to 2002. He was then appointed as ICC president from 2003 to 2006 and it was during his tenure that the ICC office moved from London to Dubai.
Amongst the first few tasks ahead of him as top chief will be reviewing the ongoing legal battle between PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following India's failure to fulfil the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the two sides had signed in 2014. ICC's dispute panel is set to chair the ongoing issues between the PCB and BCCI on October 1.
Mani chaired his first meeting as PCB chief shortly after being elected.
Pakistan are bracing themselves for a busy few months. Their first assignment is the Asia Cup which will be staged in the UAE from September 15. They will then play a full home series against Australia and New Zeaand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October to December. A tour to South Africa will follow soon after.
First Published: September 4, 2018, 2:29 PM IST