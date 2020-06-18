Ehsan Mani Reckons It's Not Feasible to Organise T20 World Cup in 2020
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said the logistical challenge of keeping 16 teams in a bio-secure bubble to limit the risk of COVID-19 makes staging the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year "impossible".
