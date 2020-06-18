Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Ehsan Mani Reckons It's Not Feasible to Organise T20 World Cup in 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said the logistical challenge of keeping 16 teams in a bio-secure bubble to limit the risk of COVID-19 makes staging the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year "impossible".

Reuters |June 18, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
T20 world cup 2020 stock image

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said the logistical challenge of keeping 16 teams in a bio-secure bubble to limit the risk of COVID-19 makes staging the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year "impossible".

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) is exploring contingency plans but has deferred a decision on the tournament until July.

While Australia has slowed novel coronavirus infections to a trickle, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said on Tuesday any expectations that the tournament would go ahead as planned in October-November were "unrealistic".

Mani, an ICC board member, said in a virtual media briefing on Wednesday that the Australian government was still being "very cautious" about the COVID-19 risk.

ALSO READ | Unrealistic Trying to Get 16 Countries into Australia: Cricket Australia Chairman on T20 World Cup

"If it is played this year they will likely insist it happens in a bio-bubble," he said.

"This is okay for one or two teams but when 12-16 teams play in a T20 tournament, it becomes an impossible thing. I don't think it is feasible today that there is any ICC event in 2020."

Mani expected the tournament to be rescheduled to 2021, with the edition scheduled for next year in India moved to 2022.

"ICC events were supposed to happen in 2020, 2021 and 2023. The gap in the middle can be filled and this will be deferred," he said.

"That is where the talk is headed towards. What event will happen first and where, those talks are happening."

The Indian board has said it was premature to talk about the possible rescheduling of the 2021 edition.

bccicoronaviruscricket australiaehsan maniiccpcbT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more