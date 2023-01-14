Eight Among Ten IPL Franchisees Submit Bids for Women's IPL-Report

As many as eight of the ten men’s IPL franchisees have submitted their bids for the Women’s IPL (WIPL). According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, only two teams Lucknow Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru haven’t confirmed if they did submit a bid. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the winner on Jan 25.

Ethics Officer dismisses ‘Conflict of Interest’ complaint against BCCI president Roger Binny

ESPNcricinfo has confirmed that Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans will be submitting bids.

Furthermore, the IPL teams are not the only one to have submitted bids, a report by Cricbuzz claims that Manchester United owner Avram Glazer is also interested.

The Board has put out the Invitation to Tender (ITT) on Jan 3, and interested bidders have until January 13 to submit questions, with January 23 the deadline to submit the technical bids for evaluation, which the BCCI will conduct along with the Mumbai-based law firm Argus Partners, said the ESPN Cricinfo report.

Also Read: KL Rahul Set to Miss NZ Series Due to ‘Family Commitments’, Shaw Named For T20Is

The BCCI has listed ten Indian cities in the tender which allows a single party to vote for more than one city. There is no base price set, and bids will be accepted for a 10-year period (2023-32). However, there is an eligibility criteria listed in the tender document audited net worth of the bidder must be at least INR 1000 crore as of March 31, 2022.

Consortiums or joint-ventures companies are not eligible.

Glazers Interested in WIPL Franchise.

The Manchester United owners are looking to buy a franchise in the Women’s IPL (WIPL), according to a report in Cricbuzz. Earlier Avram Glazer of the Glazer family, who also owns Premier League giants, had unsuccessfully placed bids worth more 4,000 Crores last year, but failed to get hold on either of the latest IPL franchisees. Later CVC Capitals outbid them and won the Ahmedabad franchise while Sanjiv Goenka of the RPS group won the bid for Lucknow franchise.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, one of the representative of the Desert Vipers, which is owned by the Glazers, confirmed that Avram Glazer is ‘seriously looking’ to buy a franchise in the upcoming league.

The WIPL is the third such women’s cricket league after Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League and New Zealand’s Super Smash. The BCCI, organisers of the league, are all set to hold an auction on January 25.

The Board had already released the Invitation to Tender and yet to reveal who all have shown interest as the final date is due on Jan 21.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here