Home » Cricket Home » News » Eight-Year-Old Rahul Chahar Dreamt of Wearing India Test Cap, Reveals Mumbai Indians Spinner

Chahar has achieved some wonderful feats in the Mumbai Indians jersey in the last couple of IPLs. He was phenomenal in giving them the odd breakthroughs whenever they needed them the most.

Mumbai Indians’ latest young sensation Rahul Chahar like any other cricketer wants to play for India and that too in the longer version of the game. Chahar was also picked in the Test squad when England came calling this year in February but he was included in as a cover for Axar Patel. He didn’t get a single game but he hasn’t lost his confidence and knows he has to work harder than ever.

“Yes, I would love to wear it (India’s whites) because I have had this dream since I was an 8-year-old to win India’s Test match cap. I was very close to it, especially during the Test matches against England. I was on standby and was also included in the squad for one game. So, I am very close but still, I have to go step-by-step and work hard and prove myself,” Chahar told India TV.

Chahar has achieved some wonderful feats in the Mumbai Indians jersey in the last couple of IPLs. He was phenomenal in giving them the odd breakthroughs whenever they needed them the most.  In the game against KKR, he bowled brilliantly to register figures of 4/27. And this is what he said after the game.

“Rohit told me that ‘bowl with the confidence and sometimes even I fail to read your ball so how would they. Stay focused and hit the right lengths’. I knew that spinner is gonna be a game-changer in this match. I had the confidence that I can do that,” Chahar said at the post-match press conference.

“We both bowled well. Krunal did not give many runs in his spell. In the last match it was not like this but this time there was help from the wicket for spinners. We will play the main role if we get these kinds of wickets,” Chahar said.

