Eight-Year-Old Rahul Chahar Dreamt of Wearing India Test Cap, Reveals Mumbai Indians Spinner

“Rohit told me that ‘bowl with the confidence and sometimes even I fail to read your ball so how would they. Stay focused and hit the right lengths’. I knew that spinner is gonna be a game-changer in this match. I had the confidence that I can do that,” Chahar said at the post-match press conference.

“We both bowled well. Krunal did not give many runs in his spell. In the last match it was not like this but this time there was help from the wicket for spinners. We will play the main role if we get these kinds of wickets,” Chahar said.

