EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021, August 16, 4:30 pm IST Monday

EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between SG Einheit Halle and BSC Rehberge 1945: SG Einheit Halle will go head-to-head against BSC Rehberge 1945 in the 3rd and 4th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches will be played at the SG Einheit Halle eV in Dresden on August 16, Monday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST, respectively.

SG Einheit Halle are all set to make their debut in the ECC Dresden League on Monday. In their first outing of ECS, Einheit will be up for a test as BSC Rehburg 1945 are a tough competitor. Einheit have some good talent at their disposal which is capable of pulling awin on Monday. It will be interesting to watch how the team fareson their maiden appearance.

BSC Rehberge 1945, on the other hand, are coming after producing a terrific performance in the previous edition of the ECS Dresden. BSC were the runners-up after losing the finals to Britannia CC. Last year, the winner was decided on the basis of their performance throughout the league as the final was washed out due to rain.

Ahead of the match between SG Einheit Halle and BSC Rehberge 1945; here is everything you need to know:

EIH vs BSCR Telecast

The SG Einheit Halle vs BSC Rehberge 1945 match will not be broadcast in India.

EIH vs BSCR Live Streaming

The match between EIH vs BSCR will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EIH vs BSCR Match Details

The third match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between SG Einheit Halle and BSC Rehberge 1945 at the SG Einheit Halle eV in Dresden on August 16, Monday at 4:30 pm IST. The second clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Abdullah Daulatzai

Vice-captain - Naeem Shinware

Suggested Playing XI for EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Naeem Shinware

Batsmen: Imran Chaudhry, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Hamza Shaikh

All-rounders: Sajid Liaqat, Nooruddin Mujadady, Matiullah Molakkel, Ehsanullah Sharifi

Bowlers: Bashar Khan, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Abdullah Daulatzai

EIH vs BSCR Probable XIs

SG Einheit Halle: Ehsanullah Sharifi, Matiullah Molakkel, Jeswanth Bora, Naeem Shinware, Abdullah Daulatzai, Hamza Shaikh, Rokhan Ahmadzai, Zaker Ahmadi, Chandan Manjunath, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Ismail Molakkel

BSC Rehberge 1945: Shahnawaz Ahmad, Nooruddin Mujadady, Sajid Liaqat, Bashar Khan, Ajitabh Malviya, Imran Chaudhry, Luqman Jafer, Salman Azhar, Sohail Mia, Asim Rehman, Ali Butt

