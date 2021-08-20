EIH vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 SG Einheit Halle vs FC Viktoria 89, August 20, 12:30 PM IST

EIH vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between SG Einheit Halle and FC Viktoria 89: SG Einheit Halle will take on FC Viktoria 89 in in back to back fixtures of the ongoing ECS T10 2021 Dresden tournament. Both the matches will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, in Dresden on Friday, August 20 and the first starts at 12:30 pm IST. Both sides will exchange hostilities in the reverse fixture at the same venue at 02:30 PM IST.

Both sides head into this contest on the back of contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. SG Einheit Halle are having a dismal run in tournament thus far, with just a solitary win from six outings. They are at the fourth spot in the Group A standings and they have to win at least one of their last two matches to confirm their spot in the playoffs. They will be keen to get back to winning ways in these upcoming fixtures.

On the contrary, FC Viktoria 89 have already qualified for the quarter-finals with two matches to be played. They are comfortably sitting at the third spot in the Group A points table with four wins from six games and eight points to their name so far. They will aim to finish the league stage on a positive note.

Ahead of the match between SG Einheit Halle and FC Viktoria 89; here is everything you need to know:

EIH vs VIK Telecast

The match will not be broadcast in India.

EIH vs VIK Live Streaming

The game can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

EIH vs VIK Match Details

Both matches will be played at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, in Dresden on Friday, August 20. The first game starts at 12:30 PM IST. While the reverse fixture between the two sides will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

EIH vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zahid Mahmood

Vice-aptain: Naeem Shinware

Suggested Playing XI for EIH vs VIK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Zamir Haider, Naeem Shinware

Batsmen: Ahmadzai Rokhan, Bilal Usmani, Chandan Manjunath

All-rounders: Ehsanullah Sharifi, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood

Bowlers: Abdullah Daulatzai, Ehsan Latif, Harsha Gopireddy

EIH vs VIK Probable XIs

SG Einheit Halle: Naeem Shinware (C), Ehsanullah Sharifi, Chandan Manjunath, Matiullah Molakkel, Abdullah Daulatzai, Bilal Usmani, Rafi Khan, Jeswanth Bora, Ahmadzai Rokhan, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Abas Talib

FC Viktoria 89: Zahid Mahmood, Waleed Aslam, Usman Hadi, Zeeshan Sahi (C), Zamir Haider, Harsha Gopireddy, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan (WK), Ehsan Latif, Harsha Busireddy, Munir Hussain

