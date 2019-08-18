Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

250 (94.3)

England lead by 228 runs, MIN. 54.1 Overs Left Today
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 5, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 18 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bijapur Bulls *

31/1 (4.5)

Bijapur Bulls
v/s
Bengaluru Blasters
Bengaluru Blasters

Toss won by Bengaluru Blasters (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 4: SCO VS OMA

live
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 2: CAN VS CAY

upcoming
CAN CAN
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201923:30 IST

1st T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Eileen Ash, Oldest Living Cricketer, Honoured with Portrait at Lord's

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
Eileen Ash, Oldest Living Cricketer, Honoured with Portrait at Lord's

Former England women’s cricketer Eileen Ash, who is the oldest living international cricketer – male or female – was honoured with a large portrait of herself that will be hung at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Ash, who played as a bowler, represented England in seven Tests between 1937 and 1949, taking ten wickets. Her best innings figures were 3/35.

"It's marvellous," said Ash, after her portrait was unveiled during the fourth day of the second Ashes Test. "I think it's absolutely brilliant and I feel 200 years old."

Besides playing cricket, she was employed by the Civil Service from the age of 18. She was seconded to MI6 during World War II and went on to work with the organisation for eleven years.

She retired to Norwich with her husband and even took up the sport of golf later in her life, quitting the sport at age 98.

In July 2017, Ash, who was then 105 years old had rung the bell at Lord's to signal the start of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Amazingly, she also passed her driving test at that age, something that was covered on a reality TV show titled ‘100-Year-Old Driving School’. To mark her 106th birthday, she was taken for a flight in a Tiger Moth.

She is also an honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

Ashes 2019Eileen AshOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

CAY v CAN
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 19 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...