'Either We're Not Managing Workload Properly or We're Breaking Down After That': Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that the Indian team management has to find a way to put a stop to the injury crisis in the camp. In the past year, numerous Indian players have sustained major injuries which have affected the team’s performances. India missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup 2022 where India failed to enter the final. While the same thing happened in T20 World Cup where the duo missed once again as Rohit Sharma and Co. were eliminated from the semifinals.

Recently, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh. The Indian skipper sustained an injury in his thumb while fielding in the second ODI, while injury-prone Chahar hurt his hamstring and Kuldeep complained of stiffness in his back after the series opener.

Chopra questioned the workload management policy of the Indian team which is not working in their favour in recent times.

“Injuries - I don’t know if they can be controlled. We are saying that we are not playing too much cricket, we are taking breaks repeatedly. If we are taking so many breaks and managing our workload, why are so many injuries happening? Don’t manage workload if you have so many injuries. That’s the simple question - what is happening? Either we are not managing the workload properly or we are breaking down after that. I don’t have an answer for why so many injuries are happening, can they be stopped? But you will have to stop them," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-commentator listed out the Indian players who sustained injuries this year.

“Injuries have become such a huge concern. Jasprit Bumrah was not there, suddenly you felt you need to get in Shami. Before that Harshal got injured. Now Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar are injured and before that Axar Patel was injured. Now Rohit Sharma is also injured, Rahul was injured before that. I mean so many injuries."

“Jaddu (Jadeja) is injured at the moment. His was an absolutely freak injury but Bumrah played and then again got injured. Deepak Chahar played and then again got injured. About Kuldeep Sen also, I felt the captain said in the post-match interview that they have to look into the fact that when they are coming to play for India, are they fully fit?" Chopra said.

