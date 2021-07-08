'Ek hi Sweatshirt Hai Kya Tere Pass?' Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Friendly Dig at Shardul Thakur

Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday took a friendly dig at his India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Shardul Thakur on the pacer’s Instagram post. Shardul recently shared a couple of photographs on his Instagram account as he explored London during Team India’s break after the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Interestingly, Shardul’s last two snaps were in the same sweatshirt and that prompted Jadeja to post a humours response in the comment box.

“Ek hi sweatshirt hai kya tere pass? (Do you have just one sweatshirt?)," Jadeja commented. Responding to Jadeja’s comment, Shardul explained that both the pictures were taken on the same day."Clicked on the same day. Good, you commented. I can start trolling you here on." he replied.

Both Shardul and Jadeja are part of India’s jumbo squad that is currently touring England on a lengthy tour. While Shardul missed the cut to make it into India’s playing XI for the WTC final against New Zealand, which Virat Kohli-led outfit lost by eight wickets, he is expected to play a crucial role during men in blue’s five-match Test series against England.

The red-ball series between India and England will kick off on August 4 and the tournament opener will be held at Trent Bridge. The second match will be held between August 12 and August 16 at the iconic Lord’s ground of London.

The third and fourth Test match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds and Kennington Oval of London, respectively. The fifth and final match of the series will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester between September 10 and 14.

Prior to the start of the second leg of India’s England tour, the players have been instructed to regather on July 14 in Durham by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to enter another bio-bubble.

