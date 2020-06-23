Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Elbow is Fine, Want to Play All Three Tests against West Indies: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has recovered from a right elbow injury sustained earlier this year and is looking forward to playing in all three Tests against the West Indies.

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
England's Jofra Archer at a training session. (Pic: AP)

England's Jofra Archer has fully recovered from a right elbow injury sustained earlier this year and is looking forward to playing in all three Tests against the West Indies next month.

Archer's injury had ruled him out of England's tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League before both were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This past fortnight has been a lot different from the previous few weeks of practice as the intensity when you introduce batters goes up without you even noticing," Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"So far everything feels like clockwork. Crunch in, crunch out, my body feels fresh, and there are no issues with my right elbow whatsoever, touch wood."

Also Read: Upsets Me Seeing Headlines Suggesting West Indies Players and I Won't Be Friends - Jofra Archer

The first Test is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8, with the last two matches at Old Trafford, as international cricket returns from the coronavirus shutdown.

"Despite the fact that the three matches of this series are played in such a short space of time ... I could play all three -- but everyone will be a bit cautious in terms of workload, thinking about the body and what lies ahead," Archer added.

"... Bowling has been a gradual progression but despite the fact that I was resting my elbow injury when we went into lockdown in March, I have followed similar loads to the other England test bowlers."

(With Reuters inputs)

cricketcricket newsEngland cricket teamJofra ArcherWest Indies Cricket team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more