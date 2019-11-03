Ellyse Perry & Alyssa Healy Put Together World-record Stand in WBBL

Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy broke the world record for the highest partnership in a domestic T20 during the Sydney Sixers’ Women’s Big Bash League match against the Melbourne Stars on Sunday (November 3).
Batting first, Perry & Healy guided the Sixers to a total of 199-0 in their 20 overs. In response, the Stars could only manage 154-6.
Healy was the more aggressive of the two, finishing with 106 from 53 deliveries. Perry ended the innings on 87 from 68 balls.
Healy got to the 100-run mark in the final over. She struck a boundary before taking a single, with Perry ensuring she took a single to leave her partner with 3 balls to get her century.
However, it took only two deliveries for her to reach the landmark and she did so with back-to-back boundaries before ending the innings with another four.
What makes this knock even more amazing was that Healy was 12 from 13 balls at the start of the innings before she upped the scoring rate considerably, smashing 13 fours and 4 sixes.
"It was good fun out there today," Healy told Channel 7 at the end of her innings.
"Pez (Perry) batted beautifully and I'm grateful that she gave me the opportunity to get a ton.
"I'm enjoying my cricket at the moment. I'm fairly relaxed and in a really enjoyable space at the moment. Hopefully that can continue."
The win sees the Sixers currently on third place in the table and they have won three of their first four matches so far.
