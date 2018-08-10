Ellyse Perry Bats for Women's IPL and Calls on More Nations to Play Test Cricket

Loading...
"A full IPL season is definitely the next step," Perry told foxsports.com.au. "It would open up huge avenues for the game to continue to grow. Putting that competition in place would take the game to all new heights."
Perry was among the five Australians along with Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney who took part in the one-off exhibition game played in Mumbai, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2018 Qualifier 1.
The all-rounder also vouched for Test cricket, saying more teams should play the red-ball format in women's game. Perry scored a majestic double ton (against England) in the last Test match that she played.
"I certainly think there are other countries in the world that are up to that (Test) standard and probably have been for a number of years," she said.
"I suppose that’s really up to Cricket Australia and other international boards to discuss the viability of playing Test match cricket. Countries like New Zealand, South Africa, India, they’ve got to want to do it as well.
"I know Cricket Australia are doing absolutely everything in their power at the moment to progress the women’s game," she added.
The 27-year-old will be an integral part of the Australia side that will take on New Zealand on 29 September at North Sydney Oval to kick off their summer.
It will also serve as preparation for the Women's World T20 which will take place in West Indies later this year.
First Published: August 10, 2018, 10:17 AM IST