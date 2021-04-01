Ellyse Perry Becomes Most-capped Cricketer in T20I History

Australian woman cricketer Ellyse Perry, while taking the field for the 123rd time in a T20I during Thursday’s match against New Zealand in Auckland, became the most capped T20I cricketer in the world – in men’s and women’s cricket.

The 30-year-old all-rounder has now played one more match than the previous record-holder, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates. Deandra Dottin of the West Indies and Australia’s Alyssa Healy are currently tied at the third spot, having played 118 T20Is each.

Shoaib Malik of Pakistan, who has played 116 T20Is, has played the most number of matches in men’s T20Is. Overall, he is in the sixth spot. India’s Rohit Sharma, who has played 111 T20Is, is ninth on this list.

Perry, the world’s top-ranked ODI all-rounder, was making a return to international cricket in the series against New Zealand. Having last made an appearance during the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup, she was playing her first international match in 391 days.

However, Perry’s record-breaking appearance was one of the few notable incidents from the day. With rain coming down hard at Eden Park, the series decider was abandoned with less than three overs bowled. Australia and New Zealand shared the spoils of the series 1-1.

The match had been reduced to 13 overs per side after a delayed start but shortly after the game began, the rain returned and forced an abandonment.

Australia’s focus now shifts to the ODI series, where Meg Lanning’s side are chasing a record 22nd victory in the format.“People who can bat for long periods of time and make those match-winning contributions are extremely important to have in your side. Ellyse has shown over a long period of time she can do that. She’ll play a really big role in the ODIs as she has for many years,” said skipper Lanning.