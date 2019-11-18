Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Ellyse Perry Ruled Out for Close to Three Weeks Due to Injury

The injury is not thought to be of a serious nature and Perry is set to be available for the WBBL finals in December, should the Sixers qualify.

Cricketnext Staff |November 18, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Ellyse Perry Ruled Out for Close to Three Weeks Due to Injury

Sydney Sixers’ Ellyse Perry will be out for close to three weeks after she injured her right shoulder, the franchise confirmed on Monday.

Perry suffered a low-grade AC joint injury to her right shoulder when she fell heavily on her shoulder in their defeat to the Melbourne Renegades.

Perry injured herself in a desperate attempt to cut off a lofted drive from batter Courtney Webb during the 12th over of the Melbourne Renegades’ chase against the Sydney Sixers. She remained on the field for the rest of the match, shrugging off the attentions of the Sixers’ physio, but did not bowl and was in obvious pain, moving awkwardly and avoiding fielding with her right arm.

Perry has been in fine form so far in the WBBL and has scored 469 runs at 93.80, including four half-centuries. On Sunday, she struck a 45-ball 37 to help the Sixers to 4-139.

The injury is not thought to be of a serious nature and Perry is set to be available for the WBBL finals in December, should the Sixers qualify.

They are currently placed third on the points table with 12 points from nine matches.​

Ellyse PerryWBBL

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more