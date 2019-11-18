Ellyse Perry Ruled Out for Close to Three Weeks Due to Injury

Sydney Sixers’ Ellyse Perry will be out for close to three weeks after she injured her right shoulder, the franchise confirmed on Monday.
Perry suffered a low-grade AC joint injury to her right shoulder when she fell heavily on her shoulder in their defeat to the Melbourne Renegades.
Perry injured herself in a desperate attempt to cut off a lofted drive from batter Courtney Webb during the 12th over of the Melbourne Renegades’ chase against the Sydney Sixers. She remained on the field for the rest of the match, shrugging off the attentions of the Sixers’ physio, but did not bowl and was in obvious pain, moving awkwardly and avoiding fielding with her right arm.
Perry has been in fine form so far in the WBBL and has scored 469 runs at 93.80, including four half-centuries. On Sunday, she struck a 45-ball 37 to help the Sixers to 4-139.
The injury is not thought to be of a serious nature and Perry is set to be available for the WBBL finals in December, should the Sixers qualify.
They are currently placed third on the points table with 12 points from nine matches.
