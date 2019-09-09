Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ellyse Perry Slams Ton as Australia Clinch ODI Series Over West Indies

Ellyse Perry slammed an unbeaten 112 as Australia Women beat West Indies Women by a massive 151 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day series.

Australia were without their captain Meg Lanning, who was ruled out of the game moments before the start with back spasms. Rachel Haynes took over and opted to bat first, resulting in Australia scoring 308 for 2 in 50 overs. West Indies managed only 157 for 8 in reply.

Haynes was the only batter to miss out; she fell for 13 while every other Australian who batted scored at least a half-century. Alyssa Healy gave a quick start with a 43-ball 58, Beth Mooney made a steady 81-ball 56 before retiring hurt due to heat exhaustion while Ashleigh Gardner slammed an unbeaten 25-ball 57 late in the innings.

Perry carried on to make it big. She walked in at No. 3 in the 10th over and was the constant in all the partnerships that followed. Perry ended with nine fours in her 118-ball knock. Gardner powered Australia past 300, scoring three sixes and six fours.

West Indies came nowhere close, although they managed to bat 50 overs. Kyshona Knight (32), Stafanie Taylor (21), Shabika Gajnabi (22) and Sheneta Grimmond (31) all got starts but none carried on to make it big.

Australia used as many as eight bowlers, with Georgia Wareham the most successful (2 for 29).

Australia had won the first match by 178 runs.

Brief Scores: Australia 308 for 2 in 50 overs (Ellyse Perry 112*, Alyssa Healy 58, Ashleigh Gardner 57*, Beth Mooney 56) beat West Indies 157 for 8 in 50 overs (Kyshona Knight 32, Sheneta Grimmond 31, Stafanie Taylor 21, Shakiba Gajnabi 22; Georgia Wareham 2-26) by 151 runs

