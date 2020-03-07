Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AUS IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 07 March, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

87/3 (21.5)

Australia
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: AUS VS SA

live
AUS AUS
SA SA

Potchefstroom SP

07 Mar, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:00 IST

1st T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202018:30 IST

Ellyse Perry to Undergo Surgery, Ruled Out for Six Months

Perry, 29, has remained with Meg Lanning and Co. and said she would provide support or advice to her teammates in the all-important final against India.

IANS |March 7, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
Ellyse Perry to Undergo Surgery, Ruled Out for Six Months

Australia's Ellyse Perry will have to stay away from the game for at least six months as she is set to undergo surgery on her injured hamstring next week.

Perry injured her right hamstring while attempting a run out during Australia's final group match against New Zealand and was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup where Australia will meet India in the final on Sunday at the MCG.

"The timing has been good, I still get to come tomorrow and next week I'll (have surgery)," Perry said at the MCG on Saturday, reports cricket.com.au.

"From my perspective, I've had the most incredible run, I've been very fortunate with injury for a long period of time."

The all-rounder will be out of Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour of South Africa, beginning next Sunday, and also not have the chance to appear in the upcoming Indian Premier League exhibition games in May.

Perry, 29, has remained with Meg Lanning and Co. and said she would provide support or advice to her teammates in the all-important final against India.

"I'll be trying to keep my nerves at bay," she said.

"I feel incredibly fortunate and chuffed that Motty and the group wanted to keep me around, it's nice to be here and take it all in," she added.

Australia women's cricket teamEllyse Perry

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more