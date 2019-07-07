Australia's Ellyse Perry all but quashed any hopes of England winning back the Women's Ashes trophy with a record seven wicket haul in Cantebury on Sunday.
Australia, who are two points away from retaining the trophy, have completed a clean sweep of the ODI leg of the series.
Perry’s figures of 7-22 is the best ever bowling figures for an Australian in ODI cricket. She needed only three deliveries before the flood gates opened as she dismissed Amy Jones.
The fast bowler then trapped Tammy Beaumont lbw and cleaned up Sarah Taylor with an away swinger off consecutive deliveries in the next over.
Perry would not go on to complete a hat-trick but added Heather Knight and Dannielle Wyatt to her tally, making it a five-wicket haul in almost no time and reducing England to 6/26 by the end of 10 overs.
In the 19th over Anya Shrubsole had her stumps knocked over by Perry before Sophie Ecclestone became her seventh wicket.
A short while later, Australia wrapped up the English innings for 75 and register a massive 194-run victory.
Earlier in the day Australia, courtesy half centuries from Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning posted 269/7 in their 50 overs.
Perry's Record-breaking Haul Ensures Australia Sweep ODI Leg of Women's Ashes
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
NZ v INDManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v TBCLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings