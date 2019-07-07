starts in
Perry's Record-breaking Haul Ensures Australia Sweep ODI Leg of Women's Ashes

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Perry's Record-breaking Haul Ensures Australia Sweep ODI Leg of Women's Ashes

Australia's Ellyse Perry all but quashed any hopes of England winning back the Women's Ashes trophy with a record seven wicket haul in Cantebury on Sunday.

Australia, who are two points away from retaining the trophy, have completed a clean sweep of the ODI leg of the series.

Perry’s figures of 7-22 is the best ever bowling figures for an Australian in ODI cricket. She needed only three deliveries before the flood gates opened as she dismissed Amy Jones.

The fast bowler then trapped Tammy Beaumont lbw and cleaned up Sarah Taylor with an away swinger off consecutive deliveries in the next over.

Perry would not go on to complete a hat-trick but added Heather Knight and Dannielle Wyatt to her tally, making it a five-wicket haul in almost no time and reducing England to 6/26 by the end of 10 overs.

In the 19th over Anya Shrubsole had her stumps knocked over by Perry before Sophie Ecclestone became her seventh wicket.

A short while later, Australia wrapped up the English innings for 75 and register a massive 194-run victory.

Earlier in the day Australia, courtesy half centuries from Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning posted 269/7 in their 50 overs.​

Alyssa HealyaustraliaEllyse PerryEnglandMeg Lanningwomens ashes

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more