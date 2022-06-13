EMB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D20 League 2022 match, June 13, 06:30 PM IST

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D20 League 2022 match between Emirates Blues and Dubai: The Emirates D20 League 2022 will kickstart on June 13 with six teams, namely Emirates Blue, Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah, Ajman, and Team Abu Dhabi, fighting each other. The tournament will feature a total of 33 matches and will be played in the double round-robin format.

The league final is scheduled for June 28 while all the matches will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. In the curtain-raiser of the Emirates D20 League 2022, Emirates Blues will be locking horns with Dubai. Both the teams did well last season and will hope for a similar journey this year as well.

Emirates Blues ended up in second place in the league stage with seven wins from ten league games. The team was ruled out of the league after losing to Sharjah by six wickets. Dubai, on the other hand, won four league games while losing five games. Dubai were beaten by Fujairah by 16 runs in the first semi-final.

Ahead of the match between the Emirates Blues and Dubai, here is everything you need to know:

EMB vs DUB Telecast

Emirates Blues vs Dubai game will not be telecast in India

EMB vs DUB Live Streaming

The EMB vs DUB fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

EMB vs DUB Match Details

Emirates Blues and Dubai will play against each other at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 06:30 PM IST on June 13, Monday.

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Fahad Nawaz

Vice-Captain – Ali Naseer

Suggested Playing XI for EMB vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adnan Khan

Batters: Ronak Panoly, Fahad Nawaz, Zawar Farid, Rameez Shahzad

All-rounders: Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer

Bowlers: Farooq Momand, Adithya Shetty, Karthik Meiyappan

EMB vs DUB Probable XIs:

Emirates Blues: Adithya Shetty, Aryansh Sharma(wk), Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, Dhruv Parashar, Jash Giyanani, Karthik Meiyappan, Tanish Suri, Nilansh Keswani

Dubai: Harsh Bobade, Adnan Khan(wk), Ronak Panoly, Ammar Badami, Shaurya Singh, Harshit Seth, Farooq Momand, Ankur Sangwan, Rameez Shahzad, Shival Bawa, Ali Naseer

