EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 13, 03:30 PM IST

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Emirates Blues and Fujairah: The upcoming match of the Emirates D10 2021 will see Fujairah squaring off against Emirates Blues. The match will be conducted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on December 13, Monday.

Fujairah will start the game as favorites as they defeated Emirates Blues by six wickets the last time two teams locked horns with each other. Emirates scored 105 runs in their allotted ten overs and Fujairah convincingly chased the score within 8.1 overs while losing four wickets.

Talking about the overall performance, Fujairah are unbeatable in the competition so far. The team has won all their seven league matches and have already qualified for the next stage of the competition. Unsurprisingly, the team is occupying the top place in the points table with 14 points.

Emirates Blues, on the other hand, need to perform better in the tournament to leave a mark. The franchise has won just three out of their eight league matches. Blues are sitting at third place in the standings with just six points.

Ahead of the match between Emirates Blues and Fujairah; here is everything you need to know:

EMB vs FUJ Telecast

The EMB vs FUJ match will not be telecasted in India.

EMB vs FUJ Live Streaming

The Emirates Blues vs Fujairah fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

EMB vs FUJ Match Details

The EMB vs FUJ match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on December 13, Monday.

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mujahid Amin

Vice-Captain- Waseem Muhammad

Suggested Playing XI for EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Boota

Batters: Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Waseem Muhammad

Bowlers: Mujahid Amin, Danish Qureshi, Raja Akifullah Khan

EMB vs FUJ Probable XIs:

Emirates Blues: Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (c), Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Boota (wk), Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi, Matiullah, Aryan Lakra

Fujairah: Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Hamdan Tahirn(wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad (c), Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad, Maroof Merchant, Zeeshan Abid

