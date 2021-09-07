Embarrassed BCCI to Seek Explanation From Kohli And Shastri For Attending Book Launch: Report

The BCCI is reportedly not happy with the recent developments in England that culminated into India head coach Ravi Shastri among others testing positive for coronavirus after the touring party attended a book launch in London last week. Following that public event, aside from Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also returned positive tests while team physio Nitin Patel has been kept in isolation.

They all have been ruled out of the fifth and final Test between India and England set to he held in Manchester from Friday. However, captain Virat Kohli and other India cricketers who were part of the event have reportedly tested negative.

As per the report, the Indian team didn’t seek proper clearance from the BCCI to attend the event and the board is set to probe the matter seeking explanations from Shastri and Kohli.

“Photos from the event have been shared with BCCI officials. The board will probe the matter. This incident has left the board embarrassed. The coach and the captain will be asked to explain the circumstances after the fourth Test at Oval. The team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre’s role is also under the scanner," a top BCCI official told The Times of India.

The BCCI is in touch with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the final Test of the tour will go ahead as planned. “There is a selection meeting for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Maybe the matter will be raised there," the official added.

Additionally, this has come after BCCI secretary Jay Shah had reportedly asked the touring members of Indian squad to refrain from attending crowded event after Rishabh Pant tested positive for the virus in the interval between ICC World Test Championship final and first Test against England in Nottingham.

“This incident is all the more unsettling because BCCI secretary Jay Shah had written to every team member before the series, asking them to be cautious and refrain from attending crowded events. The action of the team hasn’t gone down well with the board," the official said.

