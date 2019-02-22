Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Embuldeniya Suffers Thumb Injury, Ruled Out For Six Weeks

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 22, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Lasith Embuldeniya (R). [Image: Twitter]

Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been ruled out of action for six weeks after dislocating his thumb during the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Embuldeniya injured his left thumb while trying to catch Kagiso Rabada off his own bowling and had to leave the field immediately, clutching his bloody thumb. The severity of injury was such that a surgery was scheduled on the same day.

The 22-year-old had made his debut in Durban and started his career with a five-wicket haul in the second innings that was instrumental in taking the visitors to a win.

Sri Lanka fielded him as the only frontline spinner in the second Test. After Embuldeniya's injury, Dhananjaya de Silva, who picked a couple of wickets in the first innings, is expected to step up and fill the void left by Embuldeniya's absence.

Sri Lanka currently lead the two-Test series 1-0.
First Published: February 22, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
