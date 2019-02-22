Embuldeniya Suffers Thumb Injury, Ruled Out For Six Weeks

Loading...
Embuldeniya injured his left thumb while trying to catch Kagiso Rabada off his own bowling and had to leave the field immediately, clutching his bloody thumb. The severity of injury was such that a surgery was scheduled on the same day.
The 22-year-old had made his debut in Durban and started his career with a five-wicket haul in the second innings that was instrumental in taking the visitors to a win.
Sri Lanka fielded him as the only frontline spinner in the second Test. After Embuldeniya's injury, Dhananjaya de Silva, who picked a couple of wickets in the first innings, is expected to step up and fill the void left by Embuldeniya's absence.
Sri Lanka currently lead the two-Test series 1-0.
First Published: February 22, 2019, 10:27 AM IST