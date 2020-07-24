Emirates D10 Tournament: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India | Six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI, and Fujairah Pacific Ventures with Emirates Cricket being represented by ECB Blues. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” With the tournament following the protocols of the UAE Health Authorities and as guided by the Dubai Sports Council, all matches will be closed to spectators. “We would also like to thank ITW Consulting for live-streaming these matches and invite cricket fans around the world to watch and support our young and talented cricketers from the comfort of their homes.” added Dr. Kamali.
Emirates D10 League 2020 live streaming details
Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
Emirates D10 League 2020 Squads
Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.
Ajman: Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.
ECB Blues: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind.
Fujairah - Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.
Dubai: Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.
Sharjah: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.
Emirates D10 League 2020 Schedule (All timings in IST)
July 24, Friday - ICC Academy Ground
Dubai vs ECB Blues at 04:00 PM
Abu Dhabi vs Ajman at 06:00 PM
Sharjah vs Fujairah at 08:00 PM
Dubai vs Ajman at 10:00 PM
July 25, Saturday - ICC Academy Ground
Ajman vs Sharjah at 04:00 PM
ECB Blues vs Fujairah at 06:00 PM
Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah at 08:00 PM
Fujairah vs Dubai at 10:00 PM
July 26, Sunday - ICC Academy Ground
Ajman vs Fujairah at 04:00 PM
Dubai vs Sharjah at 06:00 PM
Ajman vs ECB Blues at 08:00 PM
Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi at 10:00 PM
July 29, Wednesday - ICC Academy Ground
Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah at 04:00 PM
Ajman vs Dubai at 06:00 PM
Fujairah vs Sharjah at 08:00 PM
Dubai vs ECB Blues at 10:00 PM
July 30, Thursday - ICC Academy Ground
Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi at 04:00 PM
ECB Blues vs Ajman at 06:00 PM
Dubai vs Sharjah at 08:00 PM
Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues at 10:00 PM
August 02, Sunday - ICC Academy Ground
Ajman vs Abu Dhabi at 08:00 PM
Sharjah vs ECB Blues at 10:00 PM
August 03, Monday - ICC Academy Ground
Abu Dhabi vs Dubai at 06:00 PM
ECB Blues vs Sharjah at 08:00 PM
Fujairah vs Ajman at 10:00 PM
August 05, Wednesday - Dubai Cricket Stadium
ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi at 06:00 PM
Dubai vs Fujairah at 08:00 PM
Ajman vs Sharjah at 10:00 PM
August 06, Thursday - Dubai Cricket Stadium
Dubai vs Abu Dhabi at 06:00 PM
Playoff 1: August 06, Thursday - Dubai Cricket Stadium
Teams: 1st GS vs 2nd GS at 08:00 PM
Eliminator: August 06, Thursday - Dubai Cricket Stadium
Teams: 3rd GS vs 4th GS at 10:00 PM
Playoff 2: August 07, Friday - Dubai Cricket Stadium
Teams: Loser PF1 vs Winner Eliminator at 05:00 PM
Emirates D10 Final: August 07, Friday - Dubai Cricket Stadium
Teams: Winner PF1 vs Winner PF2 at 07:30 PM
