Emotional Kapil Dev Breaks Down After Hearing News of Former India Teammate Yashpal Sharma’s Death

An emotional Kapil Dev couldn’t hold back tears as he broke down while remembering his former India teammate Yashpal Sharma who passed away this morning after a massive cardiac arrest. Yashpal played a vital role in India’s 1983 World Cup title win during which Kapil was the captain.

According to PTI, the 66-year-old collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk.

During an interview with a news channel Kapil said, “I still cannot believe that this (news of Yashpal passing away) is true. We met last week and he looked quite healthy to me. Can’t fight what god has decided."

A versatile cricketer, Yashpal played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India and was known for his courageous batting. He is famously remembered for his two innings - against West Indies in India’s tournament opener and England in the semifinal - at the 1983 World Cup that helped his team to maiden title.

Tributes are pouring in from all around.

“This is unbelievable," Dilip Vengsarkar told Aaj Tak. “I cannot believe that this can happen. We just met last week and he was so fit, he was a fitness freak. Absolutely shocking."

“Last week we met up, the ’83 World Cup team. He was the fittest of us all and I asked what the secret was to his fitness. He said he is a vegetarian and he goes for walks every day. That’s why I am saying that I can’t believe that this news is true. I can’t believe it," he added.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar too expressed his shock at the news and said Yashpal’s contribution to Indian cricket will never be forgotten.

“Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family," Tendulkar posted on Twitter.

Yashpal is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

