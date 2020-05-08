Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Emotions Very Difficult to Recreate Behind Closed Doors, Says Kohli

Team India captain Virat Kohli believes playing cricket behind closed doors is quite a "possible situation" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, he has doubts whether the game would have the same magic when played in front of empty stands.

IANS |May 8, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
Emotions Very Difficult to Recreate Behind Closed Doors, Says Kohli

Team India captain Virat Kohli believes playing cricket behind closed doors is quite a "possible situation" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, he has doubts whether the game would have the same magic when played in front of empty stands.

"It's quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don't know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans,"said Kohli while speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Connected' show.

According to the Indian skipper, the game would be played with great intensity and players would put in their best efforts even while playing behind closed doors.

"I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate," said the 31-year-old.

"Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by," he added.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2.6 lakh lives across the world, a spate of series and tournaments, including the IPL 2020, have been postponed indefinitely.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had already said that there will be no cricket in the country for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the pandemic refusing to slow down, question marks are even being raised over the men's T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia in October-November.

virat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more