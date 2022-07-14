EN-A vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd One-day Warm-up match, July 14, 3:30 PM IST

EN-A vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd One-day Warm-up match between the England Lions and South Africa: The last One-day Warm-up match between England Lions and South Africa will be played at the New Road in Worcester on Thursday. The Proteas will have the last chance to gain momentum ahead of the white-ball tour as they lost the first warm-up game by six wickets.

South Africa looked in good touch in the first One Day, however, things didn’t work in their favor. Batting first, the visitors posted 318 runs with the opener Janneman Malan scoring 103 runs.

The Proteas bowlers failed to do much damage and England Lions won the game within 37.1 overs. Will Smeed top-scored for the host with a knock of 90 runs. Ben Duckett also looked good as he hammered 85 runs off just 67 balls.

Ahead of the match between the England Lions and South Africa, here is everything you need to know:

EN-A vs SA Telecast

England Lions vs South Africa game will not be telecast in India.

EN-A vs SA Live Streaming

The EN-A vs SA fixture will be streamed live on the ECB website.

EN-A vs SA Match Details

The England Lions and South Africa will play against each other at New Road in Worcester at 3:30 PM IST on July 14, Thursday.

EN-A vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tom Banton

Vice-Captain – Reeza Hendricks

Suggested Playing XI for EN-A vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Ben Howell, Rehan Ahmed

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Jake Lintott, Samuel Cook

EN-A vs SA Probable XIs:

England Lions: Samuel Cook, Jake Lintott, Tom Banton (wk), Ben Duckett, Adam Hose, Tom Abell (c), Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, David Payne, Stephen Eskinazi, Ben Howell

South Africa: Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen

