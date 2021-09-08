EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 3rd Youth ODI, England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 2021

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 3rd Youth ODI match: The third Youth One Day International between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, September 8. The County Cricket Ground in Beckenham will host the game at 03:00 pm IST.

Both sides have played two games in the six-match bilateral Youth ODI series so far. The hosts won both the matches and currently lead the series 2-0. England Under-19 team won the series opener by a massive 166-runs. In the second ODI, the visitors were bundled at 180 in 39.3 overs. While they floundered with the bat, the West indies bowlers made the home team struggle to chase the modest total. England needed 19 runs to win with just one wicket in hand, however, Fateh Singh’s unbeaten 19-ball-12 run cameo took them across the line in the 38th over. The hosts went onto win the match by one-wicket.

Coming into the contest on Wednesday, the host will hope to put in another match winning performance and take a 3-0 lead in the series. While the West Indies bowlers found rhythm, they need to get their batting woes sorted ahead of this game to stay alive in the series.

All details you need to know about England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 match:

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Telecast

England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 match will not be televised in India.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on the FanCode app or website.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, September 8 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground, in Cartaxo, Portugal. The game will commence at 02:00 pm IST.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 captain, vice-captain

Captain: Teddy Bishop

Vice-captain: James Rew

Suggested Playing XI for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alex Horton

Batsmen: Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Anderson Amurdan,

All-rounders: Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed

Bowlers: Fateh Singh, Anderson Mahase, Isai Thorne

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable XIs

England Under-19: Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell (C), William Luxton, James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, George Thomas, Alex Horton (WK), Tom Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell

West Indies Under-19: Anderson Amurdan, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (C), Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Andel Gordon, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory

