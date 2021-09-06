EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd Youth ODI match, September 06, 03:00 pm IST

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Youth ODI between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19: The second Youth One Day International between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 is scheduled to be played on September 06, Monday. The County Cricket Ground in Beckenham will host the game at 03:00 pm IST.

Coming into the contest on Monday, the West Indies Under-19 team is likely to be under pressure. The visitors lost the first One Day International by a massive 166 runs. It was West Indies’ batting unit that disappointed the most as they were folded at a paltry total of 123 runs while chasing 290.

The credit also goes to the English bowlers for their discipline and efforts. England was brilliant throughout the match as they completely outclassed the visitors. The host team will thus hope to capitalize on the momentum from the victory in the first match. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to winning the Monday match to level the series.

Ahead of the match between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Match Details

The 2nd Youth ODI will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on September 06, Monday at 03:00 pm IST.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tom Prest

Vice-Captain- Rehan Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Horton, James Rew

Batsmen: Matthew Nandu, Ackeem Auguste, Tom Prest

All-rounders: Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Andel Gordon

Bowlers: Fateh Singh, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable XIs:

England Under-19: James Rew, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(wk), Tom Aspinwall, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest, William Luxton, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden

West Indies Under-19: Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Justin Beckford, Andel Gordon, Rivaldo Clarke(wk), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Anderson Amurdan, Matthew Nandu, Isai Thorne

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here