EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 1st Youth One-Day Match, September 4, 3:00 pm IST

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 1st Youth One-Day match between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19: West Indies Under-19 team are touring England Under-19 team for a six-match Youth One Day series. The opening affair between the two sides will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on September 04, Saturday, at 03:00 pm IST. West Indies Under-19 and England Under-19 haven’t played a competitive match for quite some time.

Both the teams last featured in the 2020 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. Thus, it will be interesting to see how the players perform in the game. With the next U-19 World Cup scheduled in 2022, the players from both sides will be hoping to prove their mettle and impress the selectors.

For England, Jacob Bethell and Tom Prest will share the captaincy through the six-match ODI series while Ackeem Auguste will lead the West Indies side.

Ahead of the match between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Telecast

England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 match will not be broadcast in India.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Live Streaming

The match between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of both the teams.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Match Details

The 1st Youth one-day match between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on September 4, Saturday at 3:00 pm IST.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jacob Bethell

Vice-captain: Ackeem Auguste

Suggested Playing XI for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Alex Horton, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett

Batsmen: Matthew Nandu, Ackeem Auguste, Tom Prest

All-rounders: Jacob Bethell, Tom Aspinwall, Onaje Amory

Bowlers: Rehan Ahmed, Vasant Singh, Josh Boyden

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable XIs

England Under-19: Rehan Ahmed, George Thomas, Archie Lenham, Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Prest, James Sales, Alex Horton, James Coles, Josh Boyden

West Indies Under-19: Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Nathan Edward, Justin Jagessar, Ackeem Auguste, Giovonte Depeiza, Onaje Amory, Andel Gordon, Vasant Singh, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Anderson Amurdan

