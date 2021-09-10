EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 4th Youth ODI match, September 10, 03:00 pm IST

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th Youth ODI between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19:The fourth Youth One Day International between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 is scheduled to be played on September 10, Friday. The Polo Farm Sports Club will host the game at 03:00 pm IST. England Women have an upper hand in the six-match series as they are leading by 2-1.

England will be buzzing with confidence while coming into the game on Friday. The team had a blistering start to the One Day series as they won the first match by a whopping 166 runs. Continuing their winning momentum, England scripted victory in the second game too by one wicket.

After losing two games on a trot, West Indies finally managed to change their fortunes. The visitors delivered an all-round performance in the third One Day to secure a win by two wickets. The team will now fancy continuing their winning run to level the series.

Ahead of the match between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Telecast

The EN-U19 vs WI-U19 match will not be televised in India.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Live Streaming

The EN-U19 vs WI-U19 match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Match Details

The 4th Youth ODI will be played at the Polo Farm Sports Club on September 10, Friday at 03:00 pm IST.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tom Prest

Vice-Captain - Ackeem Auguste

Suggested Playing XI for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Horton, James Rew

Batsmen: Ackeem Auguste, Matthew Nandu, Tom Prest

All-rounders: Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell, Andel Gordon

Bowlers: Fateh Singh, Isai Thorne, McKenny Clarke

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable XIs:

England Under-19: William Luxton, James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(wk), Tom Aspinwall, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest, George Bell, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden

West Indies Under-19: Teddy Bishop, Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Justin Beckford, Andel Gordon, Rivaldo Clarke(wk), Anderson Amurdan, Ackeem Auguste, Matthew Nandu, Isai Thorne

