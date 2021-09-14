EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 5th Youth ODI match, September 14, 03:00 pm IST

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th Youth ODI between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19: The fifth Youth One Day International of the six-match series between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 is scheduled to be played on September 14, Tuesday. The Polo Farm Sports Club will host the much-anticipated game at 03:00 pm IST.

England Under-19 are the clear favorites for winning the ODI series as they have been delivering back-to-back sensational performances. The team has taken a 3-1 lead and needs just one more victory to seal the series. West Indies, on the other hand, have to win both the remaining One Day matches to end the series in a tie.

The last match between the two sides saw the hosts scripting a victory by nine wickets. Batting first, West Indies collapsed at 135 as no batter took the responsibility of playing a match-defining knock. England’s Thomas Aspinwall and Sonny Baker caused the most damage to the visitors as they picked three wickets each. Chasing 136 in 50 overs was no big deal for the Englishmen and they easily completed the target within 17.5 overs.

Ahead of the match between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Telecast

The EN-U19 vs WI-U19 match will not be televised in India.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Live Streaming

The EN-U19 vs WI-U19 match will be streamed live on Fancode.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Match Details

The 5th Youth ODI will be played at the Polo Farm Sports Club on September 14, Tuesday at 03:00 pm IST.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Matthew Nandu

Vice-Captain- Fateh Singh

Suggested Playing XI for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Horton, James Rew

Batsmen: Matthew Nandu, Ackeem Auguste, Tom Prest

All-rounders: Rehan Ahmed, Andel Gordon, Jacob Bethell

Bowlers: Isai Thorne, Fateh Singh, McKenny Clarke

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable XIs:

England Under-19: Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton(wk), Tom Aspinwall, Jacob Bethell, George Bell, William Luxton, James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest

West Indies Under-19: Rivaldo Clarke(wk), Anderson Amurdan, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Justin Beckford, Andel Gordon, Ackeem Auguste, Matthew Nandu, Isai Thorne, Teddy Bishop, Giovonte Depeiza

